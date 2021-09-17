You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Julie Wake with the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod

Sunday Journal – Julie Wake with the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod

September 17, 2021

We were pleased to welcome Executive Director for the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Julie Wake back onto the program this weekend. Julie outlined new grant funding that will be made available across the region, and also explained the importance of supporting the local arts scene.

