Sunday Journal – Lt. Governor Hopeful Kim Driscoll Talks Cape Cod

August 5, 2022

Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor and current Mayor of Salem Kim Driscoll recently visited Cape Cod to talk with local community leaders on issues facing the region including affordable housing and more equitable internet access. Driscoll joins Sunday Journal to discuss the Cape’s priorities as well as what she wants to potentially bring to the table for the region as Lt. Governor, should she win the race.

