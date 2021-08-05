You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Marine Stranding Rescues with Misty Niemeyer

Sunday Journal – Marine Stranding Rescues with Misty Niemeyer

August 5, 2021

Misty Niemeyer, stranding coordinator with the International Fund for Animal Welfare, outlines their most recent rescue of several dolphins that stranded across the Cape, as well some of the details of working in her field.

