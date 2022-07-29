You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Martha’s Vineyard Coastal Flooding Study

Sunday Journal – Martha’s Vineyard Coastal Flooding Study

July 29, 2022

The Center for Coastal Studies has completed a 2-year study of potential flooding areas on Martha’s Vineyard that could become problem zones as sea level rise continues and storms continue to get stronger amid climate change. Coastal Geologist Mark Borrelli joins Sunday Journal this week to dive into how the data can help officials plan ahead and react more accurately to oncoming storms and flood conditions.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

