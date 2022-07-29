The Center for Coastal Studies has completed a 2-year study of potential flooding areas on Martha’s Vineyard that could become problem zones as sea level rise continues and storms continue to get stronger amid climate change. Coastal Geologist Mark Borrelli joins Sunday Journal this week to dive into how the data can help officials plan ahead and react more accurately to oncoming storms and flood conditions.
Sunday Journal – Martha’s Vineyard Coastal Flooding Study
July 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
