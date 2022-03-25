You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Award

Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Award

March 25, 2022

Nominations for the Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award are once again open. Member of the award’s Selection Committee Alice George joined the program to discuss the woman behind the award’s namesake, what makes an ideal candidate for the honor, and more.

