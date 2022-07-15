You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – National Seashore Shark Safety with Brian Carlstrom

Sunday Journal – National Seashore Shark Safety with Brian Carlstrom

July 15, 2022

Cape Cod’s busy summer season is in full swing, and the Cape Cod National Seashore’s Superintendent Brian Carlstrom is urging beachgoers to ensure they’re being “Shark Smart” while enjoying the sand and surf. On this week’s Sunday Journal, he outlines how best to avoid sharks as well as other coastal hazards.

