Between Woods Hole Terminal reconstruction, new vessels and a redesigned website, the Steamship Authority has several projects they’re looking to make headway on before the busy summer season returns. Communications Director Sean Driscoll joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss ongoing projects and what opportunities lie ahead for the ferry service.
Sunday Journal – New Piers, Ships and Website for the Steamship Authority
January 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
