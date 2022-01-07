Barnstable County is wrestling with how to best use $40 million in COVID recovery funds, including potentially on internet infrastructure. OpenCape CEO and Executive Director Steven Johnston joins Sunday Journal to discuss how COVID changed the way we use the internet, what goes into fiber infrastructure on Cape, and how both federal and state funds can be utilized to expand accessibility region-wide.
Sunday Journal – OpenCape
January 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf
- Sunday Journal – OpenCape
- Burning Season in Dennis Opens January 15
- Chatham Reissues Mask Mandate Amid COVID Increases
- Monomoy Program Provides Over $40,000 in Scholarships
- As Cases Surge, Barnstable County Officials Urge Caution
- Capitol Police Chief Says Force Sure ‘To Get Tested Again’
- Massachusetts’ COVID-19 Death Total Climbs Past 20,000
- Cape Cod Healthcare Launching $125M Fundraising Initiative
- Dennis Planning Groundbreaking for New Fire Station
- Additional COVID Testing Announced for Cape Cod and Islands
- Bourne Bridge Maintenance Work to Begin Thursday Morning