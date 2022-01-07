You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – OpenCape

Sunday Journal – OpenCape

January 7, 2022

Barnstable County is wrestling with how to best use $40 million in COVID recovery funds, including potentially on internet infrastructure. OpenCape CEO and Executive Director Steven Johnston joins Sunday Journal to discuss how COVID changed the way we use the internet, what goes into fiber infrastructure on Cape, and how both federal and state funds can be utilized to expand accessibility region-wide.

