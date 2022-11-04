Sunday Journal – Question 1 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Taxes

Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com interviewed representatives endorsing both sides of the 2022 Massachusetts ballot questions. The Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office states that Question 1 would, if passed, “establish an additional 4% state income tax on that portion of annual taxable income in excess of $1 million.” Communications Director for Fair Share for Massachusetts Andrew Farnitano spoke on behalf of the “Yes” vote, while spokesperson for the No on 1 campaign Dan Cence advocated against the measure.