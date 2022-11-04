Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com interviewed representatives endorsing both sides of the 2022 Massachusetts ballot questions. Question 3 asks voters if the availability of licenses to sell alcoholic beverages in the Bay State should be expanded. A list of other changes are proposed in the question as well. Massachusetts Package Stores Association Executive Director Rob Mellion and Total Wine & More Vice-President of Public Affairs Edward Cooper both joined Sunday Journal to voice their support for the “Yes” vote and the “No” vote respectively.
Sunday Journal – Question 3 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Alcohol Licenses
November 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
