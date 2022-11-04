You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Question 4 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Driver’s License Eligibility

Sunday Journal – Question 4 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Driver’s License Eligibility

November 4, 2022

Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com interviewed representatives endorsing both sides of the 2022 Massachusetts ballot questions. A veto referendum, Question 4 asks voters if House Bill 4805 should be upheld or repealed. The legislation, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office, “allows applicants who cannot verify citizenship or immigration status to submit certain forms of identification to obtain a driver’s license or motor vehicle registration.” Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr advocated for a ”Yes” vote, while Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance spokesperson Paul Craney spoke on behalf of a “No” vote.

