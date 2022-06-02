You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Republican Candidate for Governor Chris Doughty

Sunday Journal – Republican Candidate for Governor Chris Doughty

June 2, 2022

Republican Candidate for Governor of Massachusetts Chris Doughty joined the program this week. Chris spoke about his background, what prompted him to run for the GOP nod, and what his platform would be should he be elected to the highest executive post in the Bay State.

