Republican Candidate for Governor of Massachusetts Chris Doughty joined the program this week. Chris spoke about his background, what prompted him to run for the GOP nod, and what his platform would be should he be elected to the highest executive post in the Bay State.
Sunday Journal – Republican Candidate for Governor Chris Doughty
June 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
