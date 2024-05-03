Sunday Journal – Shark Season Starts on Cape Cod with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

It’s about to be shark season on Cape Cod. Research Coordinator Ashleigh Novak and Education Director Marianne Walsh with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy join Sunday Journal this week to talk about the organization’s recent achievement of 700 white sharks catalogued. They also share some of their favorites that they have tagged over the years, including “Wolfie” and “LeeBeth”! They also discuss how the return of sharks has impacted the Cape’s economy in a positive way, despite the apprehension people may have at the beach.