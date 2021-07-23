Chair and Co-founder of Cape Cod Ocean Community Heather Doyle joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss their recent demonstration of a shark warning system in Wellfleet. She said that systems like it could be a big help for beachgoers visiting outside of lifeguard hours.
Sunday Journal – Shark Warning System with Cape Cod Ocean Community’ Heather Doyle
July 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Shark Warning System with Cape Cod Ocean Community’ Heather Doyle
- Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Mosquito Outbreak with Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project’s Gabrielle Sakolsky
- Sunday Journal – Paul Schwendener with the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival
- More Communities Recommend Masks Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases
- House OKs Sports Betting Bill but Fate in Senate Uncertain
- Small Businesses Lifted By Return of Summer Tourists
- As Tokyo Games Open, Can Olympic Flame Burn Away the Funk?
- Baker and Local Leaders Highlight Housing Issues on Cape
- Cape Cod Foundation Holding Annual “Non-Event”
- Nauset Beach OSV Reopening Pushed Back as Birds Re-Nest
- Yarmouth Chip-Sealing Multiple Roads
- Study Will Look Into Right Whale’s Genetic Issues
- More COVID-19 Cases Linked to Provincetown Cluster