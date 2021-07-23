You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Shark Warning System with Cape Cod Ocean Community’ Heather Doyle

July 23, 2021

Chair and Co-founder of Cape Cod Ocean Community Heather Doyle joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss their recent demonstration of a shark warning system in Wellfleet. She said that systems like it could be a big help for beachgoers visiting outside of lifeguard hours.

