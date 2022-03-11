With spring just around the corner, Entomologist with Barnstable County Larry Dapsis and Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project Superintendent Gabrielle Sakolsky join Sunday Journal this week to talk bug safety. Between ticks and mosquitos——and a warming, wetter climate that benefits the spread of both——residents have several safety tips to consider from both experts. They also give an update on the dune over wash that led to a mosquito outbreak last year in Wellfleet.
Sunday Journal – Staying Safe Amid Ticks and Mosquitos
March 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Staying Safe Amid Ticks and Mosquitos
- Sunday Journal – Scientist Offers Insight on Sea Turtle Entanglement Data
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Winding Down COVID Helpline
- AAA: 4$ Gas Enough for Americans to Change Lifestyles
- Hyannis Sewer Work Continues on West Main St.
- Event to Support Ukraine Planned Saturday in Falmouth
- US Inflation Soared 7.9% in Past Year, a Fresh 40-Year High
- State Fire Marshal: As Clock Springs Forward, Check Alarms
- Play Ball! MLB Players Reach Deal, Salvage 162-Game Season
- State High Court Weighs Legalizing Medically Assisted Death
- Barnstable County COVID Helpline Winding Down as Cases Decline
- Cape Cod Museum Of Art to Aid in Ukranian Relief
- State SNAP Benefits, Heating Aid Increased for Low-Income Homes