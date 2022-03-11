Sunday Journal – Staying Safe Amid Ticks and Mosquitos

With spring just around the corner, Entomologist with Barnstable County Larry Dapsis and Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project Superintendent Gabrielle Sakolsky join Sunday Journal this week to talk bug safety. Between ticks and mosquitos——and a warming, wetter climate that benefits the spread of both——residents have several safety tips to consider from both experts. They also give an update on the dune over wash that led to a mosquito outbreak last year in Wellfleet.