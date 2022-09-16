Love Live Local is gearing up for its Love Local Fest September 25, an annual celebration highlighting local businesses and closing out the summer season before the holidays roll in. Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse says the event on September 25 from 11 am to 5 pm is family-focused and features local brands, food and music. As well as the discussing the event, Converse says the Cape saw a busy summer season even though echoes of COVID economic impacts linger and the affordable housing crisis looms over the region.
Sunday Journal – Summer Business Review and Love Local Fest with Amanda Converse
September 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
