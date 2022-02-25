You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – The Bees of Cape Cod with Local Beekeeper Claire Desilets

Sunday Journal – The Bees of Cape Cod with Local Beekeeper Claire Desilets

February 25, 2022

Many who enjoy Cape Cod’s bright and colorful spring foliage have a lot to thank the local bees for, though being a pollinator on Cape is rife with challenges, according to Claire Desilets with the Barnstable County Beekeepers Association. From non-native plants and expansive lawns starving out local bees to changing ecosystems, Desilets outlines the biggest beekeeping hurdles.

