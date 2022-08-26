Sunday Journal – The Box Truck and Sustainable Living with Madhavi Venkatesan

Environmental group Sustainable Practices is highlighting an upcoming film about the reuse of a box truck into a tiny home. Executive Director of Sustainable Practices Madhavi said the film highlights the need to repurpose and reduce waste in the community. She also discusses spring plans, including pushing forward with further commercial bans of single-use plastic water bottles and spearheading a ban on single use plastic items for take-out food.

The Box Truck Film: Building a Reuseful Home will be shown at the Chatham Orpheum on Saturday, September 3.