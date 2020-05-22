You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund

Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund

May 22, 2020

Judy Walden Scarafile and Betsy Sethares from the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund discuss how they have helped more than 400 residents and have raised more than $1.1 million, as well as the impact the fund had had for so many that need assistance.

