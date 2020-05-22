Judy Walden Scarafile and Betsy Sethares from the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund discuss how they have helped more than 400 residents and have raised more than $1.1 million, as well as the impact the fund had had for so many that need assistance.
Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund
May 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund
- Sunday Journal with the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands
- Sunday Journal Discussion with the Fall River Diocese and Catholic Schools Alliance
- MassDOT Urges Public to Stay Home Memorial Day Weekend
- CVS Health Expands Testing Sites Including East Falmouth Store
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Issues Memorial Day Weekend Safety Reminders
- Walk for Home Event Going Virtual
- Cape Cod Community College Accepting Applications for “S-STEM Scholars” Program
- Barnstable High School Adapts to New Learning Methods
- Cape Cod Foundation Provides $240K to Local Groups
- Falmouth Officials Discuss Outdoor Dining Possibilities
- Legislative Committee Approves Drug Consumption Site Measure
- State Reports 1 More Coronavirus Death, 5 Cases on Cape