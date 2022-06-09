Entomologist for the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Larry Dapsis joins Sunday Journal this week to talk bug safety as the temperatures continue to warm and people spend more time outside. He outlines how to avoid ticks alongside a new invasive species of lanternfly that could threaten Cape trees, as well as a proposal by MIT to use Lyme-resistant mice to cut down on Lyme transmissions on Nantucket.
Sunday Journal – Tick Safety and Genetically Modified Mice with Larry Dapsis
June 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Tick Safety and Genetically Modified Mice with Larry Dapsis
- Four Cape Cod Towns To Receive Subsidies Supporting Water Quality Projects
- WE CAN Receives Largest Single Charitable Gift In Organization’s History
- Moderna Says Updated COVID Shot Boosts Omicron Protection
- Housing Assistance Corporation Announces Brewster Project
- Raytheon Establishing HQ in Virginia, Will Keep Presence in MA
- WHOI Holds Coral Reefs Webinar on World Ocean Day
- Gas Prices Soar 23 Cents Statewide in One Week
- Cape Cod Symphony To Perform Live in National Seashore Appearance
- Barnstable County Hires Consultant to Help Distribute COVID Money
- Beach Cleanup and Seal Walk Will Celebrate World Ocean Day
- Autonomous Mayflower Reaches North American Shores – in Canada
- Hundreds Charged with Crimes in Capitol Attack