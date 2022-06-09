You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Tick Safety and Genetically Modified Mice with Larry Dapsis

Sunday Journal – Tick Safety and Genetically Modified Mice with Larry Dapsis

June 9, 2022

Entomologist for the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Larry Dapsis joins Sunday Journal this week to talk bug safety as the temperatures continue to warm and people spend more time outside. He outlines how to avoid ticks alongside a new invasive species of lanternfly that could threaten Cape trees, as well as a proposal by MIT to use Lyme-resistant mice to cut down on Lyme transmissions on Nantucket.

