Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan of Sustainable Practices joins us once again on the program to discuss updates on the fight to keep region eco-friendly. This week, she highlighted major developments to come in the new year in order to build a sustainable Cape.
Sunday Journal – Update from Sustainable Practices
December 31, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
