You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Update from Sustainable Practices

Sunday Journal – Update from Sustainable Practices

December 31, 2021

Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan of Sustainable Practices joins us once again on the program to discuss updates on the fight to keep region eco-friendly. This week, she highlighted major developments to come in the new year in order to build a sustainable Cape.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 