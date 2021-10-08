COVID has forced the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod to shift its annual Walk for Alzheimer’s to a virtual format again this year, but Melanie Braverman says that they are still ready to provide an enriching, fun experience during the fundraising event. Braverman outlines what participants can expect from the “dementia-friendly” walk, and what services they offer families dealing with the disease.
Sunday Journal – Walk for Alzheimer’s Going Virtual with Melanie Braverman
October 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
