Sunday Journal – Wendy Northcross With The Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce

April 23, 2021

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross joins Sunday Journal to talk about a new skills coalition that the Chamber and other regional associations have joined to promote policies that develop the skills of the workforce. She also discusses a Cape economy planning for the future after COVID, including the recent “hiring boom.”

