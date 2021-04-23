Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross joins Sunday Journal to talk about a new skills coalition that the Chamber and other regional associations have joined to promote policies that develop the skills of the workforce. She also discusses a Cape economy planning for the future after COVID, including the recent “hiring boom.”
Sunday Journal – Wendy Northcross With The Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce
April 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
