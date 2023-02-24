You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – WeNeedAVacation.com’s Rental Market Forecast

Sunday Journal – WeNeedAVacation.com’s Rental Market Forecast

February 24, 2023

We were pleased to have WeNeedAVacation.com’s COO Jim Reese join us this weekend. With the summer now just a few months away, the group recently released a forecast for the 2023 short-term rental season on Cape Cod and the Islands. Jim broke down the latest market trends and what they may mean for the region this summer and beyond.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 