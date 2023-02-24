We were pleased to have WeNeedAVacation.com’s COO Jim Reese join us this weekend. With the summer now just a few months away, the group recently released a forecast for the 2023 short-term rental season on Cape Cod and the Islands. Jim broke down the latest market trends and what they may mean for the region this summer and beyond.
Sunday Journal – WeNeedAVacation.com’s Rental Market Forecast
February 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – WeNeedAVacation.com’s Rental Market Forecast
- Sunday Journal – Xiarhos on More School Resource Officers, Nero’s Law and More
- Sunday Journal – Independence House’s Federal Grant
- US Revises Down Last Quarter’s Economic Growth to 2.7% Rate
- Mass. Seeks Ways to Curb Wrong-Way Crashes
- Community Health Center Providing Bivalent COVID Shots
- Barnstable County Says ARPA Grants Won’t Meet All Local Needs
- Herring River Restoration Commences Construction
- Wareham Police to Host Narcan Training
- Provincetown Residential Parking Permits Available March 1
- Chatham Launches Affordable, Attainable Housing Survey
- Biden’s Student Debt Cancellation Plan to Face Supreme Court
- Proposed Legislation Would Expand School Resource Officers