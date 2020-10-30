You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Hannah Carlson Discussing Her New Book

October 30, 2020

Boston author and educator Hannah Carlson joins the program to talk about her new book “The Adventures of Plimoth Plantation: As Told By the Mayflower Mouse”, as well as what motivated her to write the novel and how it comes just in time for the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival in Plymouth Harbor.

