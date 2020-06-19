Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan with Sustainable Practices joins us to discuss her work with the towns on Cape Cod to ban the commercial sale of single-use plastic bottles and her thoughts on the state lifting the plastic bag ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunday Journal with Sustainable Practices
June 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with Cape Kid Meals
- Sunday Journal with Sustainable Practices
- Yarmouth Business Owners Call for Wider Reopening
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Looks to Expand Testing
- Falmouth Scaling Back Summer Recreation Programs
- White Shark Research Season Underway
- Arts Foundation Launching Community Arts Project in Wake of Floyd Death
- State Auditor Weighs In On Proposed Police Reform Plan
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Details Expanded COVID-19 Testing
- 5 More Reported COVID-19 Cases on Cape Puts Total Past 1,500
- State Announces Additional Administrative Tax Relief Measures for Businesses
- 1.5 Million More Laid-Off Workers Seek Unemployment Benefits
- Court Rejects Trump Bid to End Young Immigrants’ Protections