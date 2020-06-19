You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Sustainable Practices

Sunday Journal with Sustainable Practices

June 19, 2020

Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan with Sustainable Practices joins us to discuss her work with the towns on Cape Cod to ban the commercial sale of single-use plastic bottles and her thoughts on the state lifting the plastic bag ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 