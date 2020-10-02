Proposed plans for a machine gun range at Camp Edwards at Joint Base Cape Cod are drawing concerns from residents and town officials. Cape Cod Conservation District Chair and Yarmouth Selectman Mark Forest talks to us about what is happening and how his organization is making sure that the Cape is being protected.
Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Conservation District
October 2, 2020
