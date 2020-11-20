You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Veteran’s Outreach Services

Sunday Journal with Veteran’s Outreach Services

November 20, 2020

In the studio today we have Dr. Jocelyn Howard, the Director at Veteran’s Outreach Services. We covered a variety of topics, but focused mainly on how Veterans can get in touch with them and they are funded and how Cape residents can help by volunteering.

