You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Women in Business with the Cape Cod Cooperative Bank’s Lisa Oliver

Sunday Journal – Women in Business with the Cape Cod Cooperative Bank’s Lisa Oliver

April 15, 2022

The Cape Cod Women’s Business Summit is scheduled for May 10, and will feature the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod’s Chair, President and CEO Lisa Oliver as a speaker. Oliver joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about her role as the first woman president of the bank, as well as provides advice for women looking to get into business.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 