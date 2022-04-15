The Cape Cod Women’s Business Summit is scheduled for May 10, and will feature the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod’s Chair, President and CEO Lisa Oliver as a speaker. Oliver joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about her role as the first woman president of the bank, as well as provides advice for women looking to get into business.
Sunday Journal – Women in Business with the Cape Cod Cooperative Bank’s Lisa Oliver
April 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
