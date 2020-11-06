US Marine Al Boragine from Harwich Port was 17 when he joined the Marines and fought in the Pacific rim, most notably on the island of Peleliu during “Operation Stalemate II” and then received orders to go the island of Okinawa afterwards.
Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Marine Al Boragine
November 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
