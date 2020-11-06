You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Marine Al Boragine

November 6, 2020

US Marine Al Boragine from Harwich Port was 17 when he joined the Marines and fought in the Pacific rim, most notably on the island of Peleliu during “Operation Stalemate II” and then received orders to go the island of Okinawa afterwards.

