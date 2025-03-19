You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Suni Williams, Astronaut With Cape Ties, Returns Home After Lengthy ISS Stay

Suni Williams, Astronaut With Cape Ties, Returns Home After Lengthy ISS Stay

March 19, 2025

WOODS HOLE – A NASA astronaut with a Cape Cod connection is finally back on Earth after an 8-day mission turned into a 9 month stay at the International Space Station.

Sunita Williams and her colleague, Butch Wilmore, went up to test Boeing’s new Starliner capsule, but they encountered trouble with the vessel.

Williams and Wilmore touched down in a SpaceX capsule on Tuesday. 

Williams’ family is from Falmouth and her sister works at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute.

She became the first person to complete a triathlon in space in 2012, and participated in the Falmouth Road Race remotely last year during her stay on the ISS.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


