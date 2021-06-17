You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to Obama Era Health Law

June 17, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to the Obama era health care law, preserving insurance coverage for millions of Americans.

The justices left the entire law intact Thursday in ruling that Texas, other Republican-led states, and two individuals had no right to bring their lawsuit in federal court.

The law’s major provisions include protections for people with pre-existing health conditions, a range of no-cost preventive services, and the expansion of the Medicaid program that insures lower-income people, including those who work in jobs that don’t pay much or provide health insurance.

Also left in place is the law’s now-toothless requirement that people have health insurance or pay a penalty.

By Mark Sherman, Associated Press

