Supreme Court to Take Up Right to Carry Gun for Self-Defense

April 27, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.

The case will be argued in the fall and marks the court’s first foray into gun rights since Justice Amy Coney Barrett came on board in October, making a 6-3 conservative majority.

The justices said Monday they’ll review a lower-court ruling that upheld New York’s restrictive gun permit law.

New York is among eight states that limit who has the right to carry a weapon in public. The others are: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

By Mark Sherman, Associated Press

