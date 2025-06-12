Surplus state-owned land being offered for housing proposals

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey’s administration is offering 450 acres of state-owned sites for future housing development, including on Martha’s Vineyard.

The inventory under the authority of the Division of Capital Asset Management does not include land on Cape Cod or Nantucket. The governor’s office says the map could be updated with additional sites in the next year.

The specific parcel currently available is located in Oak Bluffs across the street from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

More information can be found on the Mass.gov page “State Land For Homes Initiative”.

“From day one, I pledged to use every tool to build more housing and lower costs across the state. That’s why I directed our team to find state properties that could be turned into housing,” said Healey.

The governor added, “These 450 acres will be turned into thousands of new homes that families, seniors and workers can actually afford. We are already getting shovels in the ground for thousands of these units, and we’ll continue to work closely with several developers to get even more projects started.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter