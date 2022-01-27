Survey Open for Falmouth’s Complete Streets Plan

FALMOUTH – A survey has been launched to field thoughts on Falmouth’s Complete Streets prioritization plan.

Much like similar plans across the area, the Complete Streets plan in Falmouth will aim to make transportation and road infrastructure more accessible and accommodating to all users, including pedestrians, public transportation riders, and those with disabilities.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on how traffic flow, transport options, and more can be improved across the town.

Falmouth officials are working with the Cape Cod Commission and MassDOT during this project. Proposals approved for the plan can receive upwards of $400,000 in state funding, according to the Cape Cod Commission.

The survey will be open until Wednesday, February 16. For more information, visit the Cape Cod Commission’s website by clicking here.