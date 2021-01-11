Survey Seeks to Provide Insight into 2021 Business Operations

HYANNIS- The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce and the Cape Cod Commission have released the third in a series of online surveys geared towards figuring out how local businesses have been effected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

With the first two surveys having gotten roughly 400 responses each, they have provided valuable insight of the impact of the virus on the community.

The third installment will focus on predictions for the year going forward, with results intended to help business owners prepare for 2021 and determine how much support they will require.

Changes in revenue and operations are examined by the organizations in order to determine what can be done to improve resiliency.

“The data and information will help us as we look to attract new resources and new funding streams,” said Kristy Senatori, Executive Director of the Cape Cod Commission.

The survey will run through the month of January with results expected in February.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter