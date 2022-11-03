Survey: Staff Shortages Still Impacting Senior Care

BOSTON – A recent survey from the Massachusetts Senior Care Association shows that the field is still dealing with historic staffing shortages.

Data collected by the organization from July through September shows there are about 6,900 nursing assistant positions open at facilities across the Bay State; that accounts for roughly 22% of all roles.

The MSCA added that another 1,700 jobs are open in non-nursing departments.

The association has cited staffing recruitment and retention as an ongoing challenge.

Due to the lack of proper staffing, the group reported that 62% of respondents have had limited admissions.

The MSCA has called for more funding along with partnerships with government and workforce development groups to alleviate staffing issues throughout Massachusetts.