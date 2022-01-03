Sustainable Practices Pushes Commercial Bottle Ban

HYANNIS – The environmental activist organization Sustainable Practices is doubling down on spreading messages of environmentally friendly practices in the new year.

Many Cape Cod towns currently have a commercial ban on the selling of single-use plastic water bottles in place, and more currently have a municipal ban on the products in place.

The organization claims that not only can single-use plastic product cause environmental damage when it comes time for disposal, but they can negatively impact human health as well.

“Since this product has only been around for 40 years, we don’t really understand the entire health impacts of the product. At the point of ingestion, we do know that leaching does enter into the bodies of people that consume plastics, and they are definitely tied to ADHD, obesity, endocrine destruction, cardiovascular disease…” said founder Madhavi Venkatesan.

Currently, the organization is working on getting the remaining Cape towns on board with the commercial single-use plastic water bottle ban in the hopes of creating a more environmentally friendly Cape Cod.

Plastic waste can take many years to break down and is a hazard to wildlife and fragile ecosystems.

In an area such as Cape Cod with many endangered species and interconnected marine habitats, cutting back on waste is a priority for many towns.