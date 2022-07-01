Swimmers Raise $185,000 at Buzzards Bay Swim

NEW BEDFORD – Almost 200 swimmers took part in the 29th annual Buzzards Bay Swim, raising $185,000 to support the Buzzards Bay Coalition.

This year’s event took place on Saturday, June 18, between New Bedford and Fairhaven.

The swim is a 1.2 mile open water course from New Bedford’s South End to a finish line at Fort Phoenix State Reservation in Fairhaven.

“This was my 16th swim. It was a little bit rough out there, it was a little bit of a challenge, but I’ve got to say it was just as fun as all the others. You can’t beat it,” Bryan Robertson of Dartmouth said.

Swimmers and their guests were welcomed with a beach party upon finishing. Around 100 volunteers helped to facilitate the event.

Cristian Twyman of Mattapoisett and Carlyn Soares of Boston were the two fastest swimmers, both finishing around 24 minutes and 30 seconds.

The funds raised support the Coalition’s mission of working for clean water in communities by the bay and restoring watershed lands.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter