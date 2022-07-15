‘Take Care’ Campaign Hopes to Keep Cape Cod Litter-Free

BUZZARDS BAY – An initiative promoting a litter-free Cape Cod is holding an upcoming launch event for a new campaign.

The ‘Take Care Cape Cod’ campaign promotes reducing, reusing, and recycling in order to keep public spaces clean.

The initiative is a partnership between CARE for the Cape & Islands, the Cape Cod Anti-Litter Coalition, and the Massachusetts Beverage Association.

“With the generous support of the Massachusetts Beverage Association we were able to create new artwork and digital promotion… to promote reduce, reuse, recycle with a goal to positively change behavior,” CARE’s Founder and Executive Director Jill Tallady said.

The messages show a pirate using a sword and ‘pirate speak’ to fight litter and reinforce the three R’s (reduce, reuse, recycle).

The new campaign will be unveiled at the campaign launch event on Tuesday, July 19 at 9am at Buzzards Bay Park.

The campaign will be seen through public service signage around the Cape as well as through digital advertisements.

“It’s our job to educate businesses, government officials, residents and visitors on how we can all be part of a litter-free Cape Cod by working with the Take Care Cape Cod campaign on recycling,” Meg Morris, Co-Founder and CEO of the Cape Cod Anti-Litter Coalition, said.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter