Tasty Buffet Owner Discussing Demolition Plans with Yarmouth Officials

WEST YARMOUTH – The owner of a the abandoned Tasty Buffet restaurant on Route 28 in West Yarmouth may be taking steps to tear down the dilapidated structure.

Yarmouth Building Commissioner Mark Grylls told the Board of Selectmen this week that his office just received a letter from the owner, Zi Qian Zhang, who plans on submitting an application for taking down the building.

“They are getting three bids for the demolition of the property,” Grylls said.

The building has been vacant for two years and has become an eyesore along Route 28.

In December, the town sent a final notice letter to Zhang seeking plans for the removal of the building.

In the letter, Grylls said the temporary fencing that had been installed continues to fall down, impeding access to the building and increasing the risk to the health and safety of the public, including children.

Grylls said the building also appears to be in danger of collapse as a result of demolition work that was not properly permitted and has been deemed unsafe.

The town has notified police and fire departments that the building is unsafe to enter, and that the health and safety of personnel would be jeopardized if required to access the structure.

If Zhang does not take the necessary steps to remove the building, selectmen authorized Grylls to set a public hearing to declare the building a nuisance and danger.

“The process begins at that point where I would notify them that a public hearing would take place and they would have to appear before the board of selectmen for that public hearing if they have not taken any action,” Grylls said.

Under Chapter 139 of state law, the selectmen may order that the building be properly secured and demolished and that liens may be instituted for any work the town is required to complete.