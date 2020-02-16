Team Buzzards Bay Recruiting for Falmouth Road Race

FALMOUTH-The Buzzards Bay Coalition are forming their team for the 2020 Falmouth Road Race.

A total of thirty runners will participate in the annual event to benefit the continued health of the bay and watershed. Over five years, 70 Team Buzzards Bay runners have raised close to $150,000 for clean water initiatives.

Guaranteed running bibs for the team are distributed on a first come, first served basis. Team Buzzards Bay members will also be invited to a backyard party after the race on August 16.

