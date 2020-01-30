Teen TASK Force Expanded by Children’s Cove

BARNSTABLE – Children’s Cove has announced an expansion of the Teen TASK Force in order to raise awareness about child sexual abuse.

The TASK (Taking A Stand for Kids) Force will now work with sophomores from Nauset Regional High School, along with students from Monomoy Regional High School and Mashpee Middle-High School.

Funding for the project comes from a $50,000 donation from last year’s Seaside Le Mans – Race for the Cape Cod Community.

Since its inception in the 2016-17 school year, the Teen TASK Force has engaged students about issues surrounding child sexual abuse and educated them about services provided by Children’s Cove.

It also encourages them to reach out to peers for help when needed.

Children’s Cove, established in 1997, is a department within Barnstable County. It serves as the advocacy center for children who are victims of sexual and physical abuse, trafficking, sexual exploitation, and witnesses to domestic violence.

For more information, visit www.childrenscove.org.