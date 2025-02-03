You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ten Sea Turtles Cared For By New England Aquarium Released In Florida

February 3, 2025

Photo credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

QUINCY – Ten rescued sea turtles that washed ashore cold-stunned on Cape Cod have been returned to ocean waters.

The New England Aquarium cared for five loggerheads, while the other five turtles were Kemp’s ridley which were taken care of by the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society on Long Island New York.

The turtles were released last week along New Smyrna Beach on Canaveral National Seashore in Florida.

“It is always rewarding to return sea turtles to the ocean where they belong,” said Adam Kennedy, director of rescue and rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium.

The Aquarium rescued a total of 518 turtles this past cold-stunning season. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

