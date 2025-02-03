Ten Sea Turtles Cared For By New England Aquarium Released In Florida

QUINCY – Ten rescued sea turtles that washed ashore cold-stunned on Cape Cod have been returned to ocean waters.

The New England Aquarium cared for five loggerheads, while the other five turtles were Kemp’s ridley which were taken care of by the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society on Long Island New York.

The turtles were released last week along New Smyrna Beach on Canaveral National Seashore in Florida.

“It is always rewarding to return sea turtles to the ocean where they belong,” said Adam Kennedy, director of rescue and rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium.

The Aquarium rescued a total of 518 turtles this past cold-stunning season.