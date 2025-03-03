Tentative Labor Agreement Reached For Stop & Shop Distribution Center

FREETOWN – Teamsters Local 25 says a tentative labor agreement has been reached at the Stop & Shop distribution center in Freetown.

The union says the six-year agreement will boost wages and benefits for over 900 workers. Teamsters says the wage increase is a record amount in the workers’ history.

The grocery store chain faced a potential strike after announcing potential plans to close the Freetown facility last month.

In a statement provided by the union, Governor Maura Healey said, “I am proud to have stood with the Teamsters to ensure these good-paying union jobs stay in Massachusetts. Keeping the Freetown distribution center open while securing strong wages and benefits is a win for these workers and our entire state.”

Stop & Shop store workers across New England went on strike for eleven days in 2019, which cost the company an estimated $345 million.