Thanksgiving High School Football Games Set to Kick Off Across Cape

HYANNIS – The tradition of Cape Cod high school football on Thanksgiving has returned, as a full slate of games is set to kick off.
Last year saw no high school rivalry games being played on the Cape due to the pandemic.
The action begins Wednesday at 5 p.m., as Monomoy will take on St. John Paul II at the Sandwich Pop Warner Field.
All local high school games on Thanksgiving Day will begin at 10 a.m.
Barnstable will travel to Falmouth as the Red Hawks look to win their second consecutive Turkey Day tilt.
Meanwhile, Bourne can make it three straight Thanksgiving wins against Wareham. That game will be held in Wareham.
The battle for the Golden Wrench will be hosted at Upper Cape Tech as they take on Cape Cod Tech.
Sandwich will visit Mashpee in an attempt to snap a four game losing streak on Thanksgiving.
Nauset will host Dennis-Yarmouth in the 25th annual Chowder Bowl.
Finally, Plymouth South will take a trip across town to play Plymouth North.