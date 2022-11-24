You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Thanksgiving Travel Rush is Back with Some New Habits

November 24, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) – The holiday travel rush is already on, and it could spread out over more days than usual this year.

Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later.

Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.3 million travelers on Tuesday, down from more than 2.4 million screened the Tuesday before Thanksgiving in 2019 but the numbers were higher on Monday.

AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the U.S. will travel at least 50 miles from home this week, an increase over last year and only 2% less than in 2019.

By David Koenig and Alexandra Olson, Associated Press

