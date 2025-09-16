The Cape Cod Commission approves the conversion of a golf course into a solar farm

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – The Cape Cod Commission recently voted by a tally of 14-1 in favor of approving plans to convert the Cape Cod Country Club in Hatchville into a solar farm.

The proposed project area covers approximately 137 acres spread over five parcels of land currently operating as the country club which is bordered by Coonamessett Pond to the west and Town-owned conservation land to the north, south, and east.

Those voting in favor highlighted the potential benefits of reduced fertilizer runoff in the vicinity of Coonamessett Pond and nearby areas in line with the Cape Cod Regional Policy Plan’s goals of protecting water resources, in addition to the increase in clean energy infrastructure.

The project would entail extensive grading of the existing hilly topography, a key factor in the lone dissenting vote by Falmouth representative John L. Druley, followed by the installation of an extensive photovoltaic array over 56.8 acres and the planting of native vegetation to prevent further erosion.

The next steps of the project will include a site plan review conducted by the Planning Board.