The Club at New Seabury is under new management

MASHPEE – A popular golf and beach club on Cape Cod has been added to the portfolio of Concert Golf Partners.

The Club at New Seabury in Mashpee features 36 holes of golf on two courses. The Club employs over 500 people in the peak season who will be joining the Concert team.

Florida-based Concert, a boutique club hospitality company, says it is highly selective about which clubs get added, and that The Club at New Seabury features world-class resort amenities and spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and Martha’s Vineyard. They said it was famously described by legendary U.S. Open Champion Francis Ouimet as the “Pebble Beach of the East”.

The Club at New Seabury Board of Managers President, Ralph Lepore said they’re excited about the capital improvements Concert is planning to increase the enjoyment for their loyal members.