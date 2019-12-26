Two Groups Receive Holiday Donations from Davenport Companies’ Charitable Giving Program

YARMOUTH – Two Cape Cod charitable groups have received more than $10,000 from the Davenport Companies’ Charitable Giving Program.

Katelynn’s Closet and The Cape Cod Times Needy Fund will share in the donations this holiday season.

Checks were delivered to the organizations last week after donations were collected from employees of the South Yarmouth-based company.

Every dollar that was donated by a team member was matched by the company.

“What makes Katelynn’s Closet so special to the community is the direct impact the organization has on families in need,” said Christian Davenport, Vice-President/Operations of the Davenport Companies.

“The assistance they provide is instant and impactful.”

Established in 2009, Katelynn’s Closet provides need children on Cape Cod and the Islands, ages 4 to 18, with clothing, footwear and basics to help them maintain their dignity and foster self-esteem.

Working with social workers and school nurses who provide the child’s age, size, initials and any special request items like a winter jacket or footwear, Katelyn’s Closet makes the distribution to the social worker through their warehouse.

“All of our team members at the Davenport Companies strive to help make our community a better place to live and work,” said Davenport.

“They find special satisfaction in helping those in need this time of year.”

Katelyn’s Closet received $6,917, plus several boxes of donated clothing.